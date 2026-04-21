WATCH: 2026 Battle of Flowers Band Festival features San Antonio-area bands

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of high school students from San Antonio and South Central Texas will gather on Thursday, April 23, for the Battle of Flowers Band Festival.

More than 3,000 students will perform at the Alamo Stadium from 7-10 p.m., with KSAT providing live coverage on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus. You can also watch the music festival in the video player at the top of this article.

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If you can’t attend the event or watch the livestream on Thursday, KSAT will rebroadcast the festival at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Tickets for the event start at $8 per person and can be purchased here.

The 90th annual band festival is the oldest and longest-running marching band festival in the nation, according to the Battle of Flowers Association. The festival allows high school students to perform together and encourages their interest in music.

Feature bands:

Poth

Burbank

Clark

Parade of bands:

Jefferson

South San

McCollum

Kennedy

Edison

MacArthur

Randolph

Southwest

Highlands

Cornerstone Christian Schools

Stockdale

O’Connor

Pieper

Marion

Holy Cross of San Antonio

Marshall

Poteet

LEE

Brennan

Southside

Young Men’s Leadership Academy

Roosevelt

Lanier

East Central

Churchill

Brackenridge

Central Catholic

Harlandale

Antonian College Preparatory High School

Somerset

Southwest Legacy

Memorial

John Jay

Bandera

Sam Houston

Harlan

For anyone interested in attending the Battle of Flowers Band Festival or any Fiesta events, KSAT has created a guide to everything you need to know about the 11-day celebration.

Be sure to also check the weather forecast from the KSAT Weather Authority team before heading out to the party so you can dress appropriately.

If you’re planning to head to Fiesta, submit your photos and videos on KSAT Connect!

Fiesta started on Thursday, April 16 and ends on Sunday, April 26 — bringing 11 days of food, music and culture to San Antonio.

The Alamo City’s biggest party will once again feature dozens of events, including Fiesta’s signature parades, family-friendly festivals and can’t-miss traditions.

Whether you’re heading downtown or celebrating from home, KSAT will provide comprehensive, multi-platform coverage — on TV, online, streaming and social — so you don’t miss a moment.

KSAT will also stream Spanish broadcasts of the Battle of Flowers Parade and the Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

Here’s what to know.

📅 Daily event guides

Planning your Fiesta schedule? KSAT once again provides daily guides for each day of Fiesta 2026:

📺 Watch Fiesta anywhere with KSAT

Here’s when you can watch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.

Monday, April 20 : Texas Cavaliers River Parade and River Parade en Español , coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the SA Live River Parade After Party. — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. and, coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the— Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Thursday, April 23 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival , coverage starts at 7 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — Watch on , coverage starts at 7 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, April 24 : Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español , coverage begins at 10 a.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. and, coverage begins at 10 a.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25 : Fiesta Pooch Parade , coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — Watch on , coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25 : King William Fair Parade , coverage begins at 8 a.m. — Watch on , coverage begins at 8 a.m. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival , 2-5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. , 2-5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, coverage starts at 7 p.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. and, coverage starts at 7 p.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

You can get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.

📲 Stay connected with KSAT

This is just the beginning. As Fiesta 2026 continues, KSAT will expand coverage with:

More live event broadcasts.

Special features and behind-the-scenes stories.

Streaming exclusives and rebroadcasts.

Stay tuned to KSAT across all platforms for the most complete, up-to-date Fiesta coverage in San Antonio.

¡Viva Fiesta!

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