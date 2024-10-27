Skip to main content
Local News

KSAT viewers share their unique 2024 Muertos Fest celebrations

You can share your Día de los Muertos festival pictures and videos on KSAT Connect

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

These KSAT viewers shared a picture during this weekend's Muertos Fest in downtown San Antonio. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The second of the two-day Día de los Muertos festival, held at Hemisfair and Civic Park, is in full swing.

The free festival’s final day is happening between noon and 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The 12th annual festival, which is also known as Muertos Fest, is expected to bring more than 100,000 attendees to downtown San Antonio by Sunday’s end.

After Day 1′s festivities, several KSAT viewers shared unique celebrations of their loved ones lost on KSAT Connect.

If you aren’t able to attend the festival, fret not. KSAT 12 will present a special two-hour broadcast of the festival that you can watch on all of KSAT’s platforms on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

The broadcast will air at 7 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT+.

“Honoring life, memory, and tradition at San Antonio’s vibrant Muertos Fest. From breathtaking altars to intricate face paint, every detail is a reminder of love that never fades. Here’s to the spirits who live on in every color, flower, and smile 🌺💀✨ #MuertosFest #SanAntonio #DiaDeLosMuertos #HonoringAncestors #CelebratingLife”
Snoops@ether eyes

on3luv
Enrique Jr

Attended the Dia de Los Muertos River Parade!

With hours left, you too can share your Día de los Muertos festival pictures and videos on KSAT Connect!

Not sure how to upload to KSAT Connect? Here is a guide to posting:

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select “Events and Festivals” as the channel and “Día de los Muertos” as your category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

