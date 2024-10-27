KSAT viewers share their unique 2024 Muertos Fest celebrations

These KSAT viewers shared a picture during this weekend's Muertos Fest in downtown San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – The second of the two-day Día de los Muertos festival, held at Hemisfair and Civic Park, is in full swing.

The free festival’s final day is happening between noon and 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The 12th annual festival, which is also known as Muertos Fest, is expected to bring more than 100,000 attendees to downtown San Antonio by Sunday’s end.

After Day 1′s festivities, several KSAT viewers shared unique celebrations of their loved ones lost on KSAT Connect.

If you aren’t able to attend the festival, fret not. KSAT 12 will present a special two-hour broadcast of the festival that you can watch on all of KSAT’s platforms on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

The broadcast will air at 7 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT+.

With hours left, you too can share your Día de los Muertos festival pictures and videos on KSAT Connect!

Not sure how to upload to KSAT Connect? Here is a guide to posting: