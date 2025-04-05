WATCH LIVE: Tracking developing storms

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SHOWERS & STORMS: Widespread before dawn

IMPACTS: Spotty lightning, heavy downpours

RAIN ENDS: By 10 am

REST OF SATURDAY: Clearing and Windy

SUNDAY MORNING: 40s & Windy. Feels like it’s in the 30s

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Cool. High near 60°

FORECAST

After morning rain, it'll be a cooler and windy weekend (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

RAIN ENDS AFTER DAWN

Overnight showers and storms will come to an end by 10 a.m. as a cold front sweeps through San Antonio and South Central Texas. Skies will gradually clear, and it’ll be a windy and cooler day. Expect a high near 70°.

GUSTY WINDS

Wind gusts up to 35-40 mph are possible Saturday night and Sunday morning (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Behind the front, it’ll get windy. Tonight & tomorrow morning, winds could gust up to 35-45 mph. You’ll want to secure loose outdoor items.

Tonight, there’s a lot to do around San Antonio. From Final Four activities to the free March Madness Music Fest, you’ll want to grab the jacket. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 50s with a gusty wind.

It'll be chilly for the outdoor music festival in San Antonio (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

CHILLY SUNDAY MORNING

Sunday morning, temperatures will be near 40 degrees. But because it’ll be gusty, it will actually feel much colder than that. Wind chill values, or “feels like” temperatures, will be in the 20s in the Hill Country and 30s around San Antonio. Please keep in mind that this is *NOT* a freeze. It will just *feel* like it’s below freezing in some spots. Bottom line: You’ll want the heavier coat Sunday morning!

Grab a coat! Sunday morning's wind chill or feel like temperature will be in the 20s and 30s. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

COOL SUNDAY AFTERNOON

It’ll be a beautiful and cool day with highs much cooler than average -- temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s!

Tomorrow (Sunday, April 6) Afternoon highs (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

THE WEEK AHEAD

We’ll gradually warm with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Unfortunately for our drought situation, no more rain is anticipated in the next 7-10 days.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

