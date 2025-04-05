WATCH LIVE: Tracking developing storms

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SHOWERS & STORMS: Widespread before dawn
- IMPACTS: Spotty lightning, heavy downpours
- RAIN ENDS: By 10 am
- REST OF SATURDAY: Clearing and Windy
- SUNDAY MORNING: 40s & Windy. Feels like it’s in the 30s
- SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Cool. High near 60°
FORECAST
RAIN ENDS AFTER DAWN
Overnight showers and storms will come to an end by 10 a.m. as a cold front sweeps through San Antonio and South Central Texas. Skies will gradually clear, and it’ll be a windy and cooler day. Expect a high near 70°.
GUSTY WINDS
Behind the front, it’ll get windy. Tonight & tomorrow morning, winds could gust up to 35-45 mph. You’ll want to secure loose outdoor items.
Tonight, there’s a lot to do around San Antonio. From Final Four activities to the free March Madness Music Fest, you’ll want to grab the jacket. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 50s with a gusty wind.
CHILLY SUNDAY MORNING
Sunday morning, temperatures will be near 40 degrees. But because it’ll be gusty, it will actually feel much colder than that. Wind chill values, or “feels like” temperatures, will be in the 20s in the Hill Country and 30s around San Antonio. Please keep in mind that this is *NOT* a freeze. It will just *feel* like it’s below freezing in some spots. Bottom line: You’ll want the heavier coat Sunday morning!
COOL SUNDAY AFTERNOON
It’ll be a beautiful and cool day with highs much cooler than average -- temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s!
THE WEEK AHEAD
We’ll gradually warm with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Unfortunately for our drought situation, no more rain is anticipated in the next 7-10 days.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.