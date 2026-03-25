Where to find airport security wait times while TSA app is down

SAN ANTONIO – The most accurate way to look up wait times for airport security is no longer being updated, as officials say travelers are experiencing the longest lines in the history of the Transportation Security Administration.

Thousands of TSA officers are calling out sick, while more than 450 have quit altogether since the partial government shutdown started, resulting in lines as long as six hours at some airports.

Usually, the TSA website and MyTSA app provide the most accurate real-time wait times. However, both have introduced warnings that they are no longer being updated due to staffing shortages.

So, where can you turn while the app is down?

Many airports also publish their wait times on their website.

San Antonio International Airport’s homepage has a “Security Checkpoints” button that displays wait times.

It has not been affected as heavily by the shutdown, with wait times remaining between 10 and 20 minutes on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport is warning of wait times greater than four hours. Some airports aren’t reporting wait times at all.

If the airport you are traveling from does not list wait times on its website, experts recommend to check the airport’s social media accounts.

Some airports are providing daily updates on their social media accounts, listing potential wait times, which checkpoints are open and whether TSA PreCheck or Clear services are available.

If the details are not available on the airport’s social media or website, travel experts suggest trying your luck with independent websites such as:

What options are available to get through security faster?

While some airports, like George Bush Intercontinental, have shut down TSA PreCheck lines, many airports still have them open and it may save you a little time.

Enrolling online is easy, but it typically requires an in-person appointment. Some fliers can get those appointments waived.

It can take anywhere from a week to 10 days before receiving a Known Traveler Number, which your airline needs to mark your ticket as PreCheck.

Five years of TSA PreCheck benefits cost between $75 and $85.

Those with PreCheck may also enroll in Touchless ID, which allows fliers to go through security with a face scan instead of a physical ID.

Airports still advise carrying an ID just in case the face scan does not work.

Will my ticket be refunded if I miss my flight?

Long wait times have caused many people to miss their flights, but experts say not to expect a refund if you do.

Airlines have to refund tickets when they cancel, delay or change a flight, but TSA wait times are not considered the responsibility of the airline.

It’s best to directly contact your airline beforehand if you believe you will miss your flight.

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