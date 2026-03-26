Skip to main content
Clear icon
81º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Castle Hills police officer shoots, kills armed individual, DPS says
Video shows exchange of Matthew Guerra’s rings at pawn shop; prosecution, defense rests cases in Preciado trial
What to know about Texas SNAP benefit changes taking effect April 1
Authorities identify 2 teens, 16, killed while attempting to flee deputies in west Bexar County
Northside ISD says changes made after Mr. Fred’s death, but superintendent says state limits efforts
2 arrested after stealing more than $100K worth of construction materials, Bexar County sheriff says
City of San Antonio estimates César E. Chávez Boulevard name change could cost $200K
‘I don’t even feel safe’: Witness recalls fatal shooting after gunman released from Bexar County jail
1 hospitalized after far West Side crash, SAPD says
‘Her legacy can live on’: New scholarship honors San Antonio teen after cancer death

Local News

2 arrested after stealing more than $100K worth of construction materials, Bexar County sheriff says

Bexar County sheriff recommends tips for protecting materials

Samuel Rocha IV

Alexis Garcia Rivera, left, and Pedro Lozano Moreno, right, were arrested on charges of engaging in criminal activity. (Bexar County)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing and selling more than $100,000 worth of construction materials, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Wednesday.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a sale of those materials, which led to the arrests of Rodrin Alexis Garcia Rivera, 31, and Pedro Lozano Moreno, 68. Both face charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Recommended Videos

BCSO obtained over 1000 circuit breakers and about 800 copper wires valued around $100 each. Salazar said the materials were traced back to residences and a storage facility.

“We have been seeing an uptick involving electrical breakers,” Salazar said. “We’ve seen instances in new home construction where you have six or eight brand new homes side by side on a street, thieves would come through and wipe out the whole neighborhood.”

Since the beginning of the year, Salazar estimated over $250,000 worth of construction theft in San Antonio.

“It’s most likely, it’s a drop in the bucket compared to what’s actually occurring out there because this is a case we see on a nightly basis,” Salazar said.

He suggested new home builders protect their materials by not leaving them in a garage or visible outside. If possible, wait to have them delivered until the installation date.

“Don’t have them delivered until the day they’re going to be installed,” Salazar said.

Lights and surveillance cameras won’t help cases of theft, but Salzar said it could help their investigations.

Salazar said he’s “fully expecting” additional arrests.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...