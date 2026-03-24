Woman arrested after chase through San Antonio ends on North Side, DPS says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken into custody after leading troopers on a chase through parts of San Antonio that ended on the city’s North Side, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, a DPS trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2008 Black Ford Edge for a traffic violation on Vermont Street on the Southwest Side.

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The 35-year-old woman allegedly failed to stop and began evading the trooper.

Troopers “disabled” the woman’s vehicle near U.S. Highway 281 and Jones Maltsberger Road, DPS said.

DPS said the woman was taken to a hospital for “evaluation.” She was taken into custody and will be charged with evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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