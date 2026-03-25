Castle Hills officer fires weapon at armed individual; officer uninjured, police chief says

The Castle Hills Police Department said it is investigating a hit-and-run incident that preceded one of its officers shooting and injuring an individual on Wednesday morning.

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – The Castle Hills Police Department said it is investigating a hit-and-run incident that preceded one of its officers shooting and injuring an individual on Wednesday morning.

In a news release, authorities said a Castle Hills police officer was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash at approximately 8:30 a.m. on the Loop 410 westbound frontage road near the NW Military Highway exit.

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According to Castle Hills Police Department Chief Gary McHone, an individual exited their vehicle and approached the responding officer armed with “at least one or more knives.”

The officer shot the individual, who was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. At this time, their condition is unclear. McHone said the officer was uninjured.

It is unclear which vehicle involved in the incident belonged to the injured individual because there were “a couple vehicles there,” McHone said.

In a follow-up email with KSAT, McHone said his investigators are “working to determine” how the hit-and-run and the police shooting are connected.

McHone said the Texas Rangers are conducting an independent investigation into the police shooting. According to the chief, the shooting officer’s identity will be released at a later, undetermined time.

McHone said the department’s investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

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