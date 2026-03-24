Skip to main content
Clear icon
88º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
What to know about Texas SNAP benefit changes taking effect April 1
New emissions test could cost Bexar County vehicle owners
Woman arrested after chase through San Antonio ends on North Side, DPS says
Man arrested, accused of stealing SAPD patrol vehicle during Southwest Side traffic stop, police say
Man convicted of stabbing his 81-year-old partner to death receives 40-year prison sentence
Northside ISD says changes made after Mr. Fred’s death, but superintendent says state limits efforts
Christopher Preciado alleges Matthew Guerra pulled trigger during interrogation video shown to jury
Testimony resumes on sixth day of Christopher Preciado capital murder trial
2 hospitalized after helicopter crashes in Kendall County, DPS says
Attorney pleads guilty in $540K theft from children whose parents died in murder-suicide

Local News

State Highway 46 closed both directions after crash west of Boerne, officials say

Crash happened Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of State Highway 46 West, near Enchanted Spring Ranch

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Police Lights on top of car (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com)

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – State Highway 46 is closed both directions west of Boerne after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Kendall County Office of Emergency Management & Fire Marshal.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the 300 block of State Highway 46 West, near Enchanted Spring Ranch.

Recommended Videos

In a Facebook post, authorities said State Highway 46 is expected to remain closed from both directions for several hours. Drivers should expect possible delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

KSAT has reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...