State Highway 46 closed both directions after crash west of Boerne, officials say

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – State Highway 46 is closed both directions west of Boerne after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Kendall County Office of Emergency Management & Fire Marshal.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the 300 block of State Highway 46 West, near Enchanted Spring Ranch.

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In a Facebook post, authorities said State Highway 46 is expected to remain closed from both directions for several hours. Drivers should expect possible delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

KSAT has reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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