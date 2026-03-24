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2 hospitalized after helicopter crashes in Kendall County, DPS says

The pilot was airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio, troopers say

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Caution tape with police lights (KSAT 12 News)

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – Two people were hospitalized, including a pilot, after a helicopter crash in Kendall County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Troopers responded to the crash around 11 a.m. Tuesday at Headwaters Ranch, which is located at 8333 Ranch-to-Market 1376.

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The helicopter was occupied by a pilot and a passenger when it hit a tree and crashed to the ground, a DPS preliminary report said.

The pilot was airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio, and the passenger was taken to a hospital in New Braunfels for treatment, according to the report. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified of the crash and will lead the investigation. Kendall County deputies and fire crews also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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