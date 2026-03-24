Records: BCSO deputy served 90-day suspension for striking suspect with patrol vehicle during pursuit

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy who struck a suspect he was pursuing with his patrol vehicle was handed a 90-day suspension, discipline records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

Deputy Steven Antu, an eight-year veteran of BCSO, was cited for rule violations covering performance of duties, use of deadly force and securing firearm evidence.

The suspension paperwork was included in a trove of discipline records covering 2025 released by the sheriff’s office.

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The suspect, previously identified by BCSO as Ivan Castillo, was injured but survived.

Antu was traveling eastbound on Culebra Road in July 2024 when he saw Castillo waving a gun from a car window.

Antu then pulled up behind the vehicle and saw Castillo again holding the gun outside of the window near the intersection of Culebra Road and Alamo Parkway, the sheriff’s office previously said.

Antu attempted to stop the vehicle several times.

After entering a neighborhood in the 6500 block of Donley Cove, the vehicle stopped and Castillo exited the car.

Dashboard camera footage showed Castillo dropping the gun, picking it up and running across the street.

Antu then veered toward Castillo, the footage shows.

According to the speedometer displayed in the footage, Antu struck Castillo at a speed of 24 miles per hour.

Antu rendered aid at the scene to the suspect, who was also treated by paramedics.

Antu was found to have violated BCSO policy on securing firearm evidence after an investigation determined he had unloaded the gun that Castillo was seen holding. That responsibility is supposed to be carried out by a BCSO investigator, sergeant or evidence technician, records show.

Antu was placed on administrative leave after the incident and was handed a notice of dismissal last March.

After a hearing in April, the suspension was reduced to 90 days.

Antu was permitted to use time he spent on administrative leave to cover the suspension, records show.

Records show Antu signed the suspension agreement, but noted that he agreed to the terms of it but not to the allegations.

Castillo pleaded no contest to misdemeanor evading arrest in February 2025.

He avoided jail time in exchange for serving six months of community supervision and completing 20 hours of community service, court records show.

Deputy who struck bicyclist during pursuit suspended 60 days

A BCSO deputy was suspended 60 days after a separate 2024 incident in which he struck and injured a bicyclist while chasing a car.

Deputy Benjamin Jaramillo was suspended in May for rule violations, including performance of duties, conduct unbecoming an officer and use of county equipment/property, discipline records show.

Jaramillo was pursuing a Dodge Charger in September 2024 when he lost control of his patrol vehicle at an intersection.

An investigation determined that the Charger reached speeds between 84 miles per hour and 97 miles per hour while being chased by Jaramillo.

As Jaramillo attempted to make a turn in the right-hand lane, his patrol vehicle slid onto a raised concrete median and struck a man riding a bicycle, records show.

The bicyclist was injured.

Jaramillo’s patrol vehicle was deemed a “probable total loss” after sustaining more than $11,500 in damage.

Jaramillo was given a notice of proposed dismissal in January 2025, which was shortened to 60 days after a hearing the following month.

He was also required to complete a 40-hour driver refresher course, records show.

Jaramillo used time he was on administrative leave to cover half of the suspension, according to records.

BCSO investigator failed to report crash in timely manner, had to borrow body-worn camera at shooting scene

A BCSO investigator served two suspensions last year after separate investigations determined he failed to report an off-duty crash in a take-home vehicle in a timely manner and had to borrow a body-worn camera from a sergeant at a shooting scene after not bringing the one assigned to him.

Inv. Troy Dominguez was handed a one-day suspension over the camera incident in May.

He responded to a shooting with multiple victims in July 2024. A sergeant gave Dominguez his body-worn camera to use, an investigation found.

Dominguez could have also used Axon recording capability on his county cell phone, but did not, records show.

In October, Dominguez, an 18-year veteran of BCSO, was handed a 30-day suspension after failing to immediately report a crash in his take-home vehicle.

Dominguez crashed the vehicle while off-duty around 4 a.m. in January 2025 in the 4900 block of North Loop 1604 West, records show.

The delay in Dominguez reporting the wreck to his supervisor caused BCSO to be unable to properly investigate what happened, according to records.

Dominguez was originally handed a 90-day suspension in August, which was shortened to 30 days following a hearing the next month, records show.

Deputy was driving wrong way before crash that totaled county vehicle

Deputy Carlos Bustos was handed a 15-day suspension in October after an investigation into an on-duty crash that occurred last summer.

Bustos was chasing a stolen truck on June 26 when his vehicle collided with a car in the intersection of City Base Landing and Southeast Military Drive.

Footage reviewed by a BCSO sergeant showed Bustos at times driving on the wrong side of Southton Road and reaching speeds as fast as 92 miles per hour while traveling on South Presa Street.

Bustos had a red light when he crossed into the intersection where the crash took place, records show.

He was suspended for rule violations, including poor job performance, conduct that would seriously impair job effectiveness and use of county motor vehicles.

Bustos is a 13-year veteran of BCSO.

Off-duty deputy entered home without consent, detained man he saw driving recklessly

Deputy Ronald Bailey was given a five-day suspension in June after an investigation determined that he unlawfully entered a home while off duty and detained a man he saw driving recklessly on State Highway 211.

In August 2024, Bailey was driving on the highway when a vehicle nearly hit him head-on, records show.

Bailey followed the vehicle to a home and then knocked on the door.

After the man’s wife came to the door, Bailey asked to speak to the suspect, records show.

Bailey then entered the home, grabbed the man by his arm, escorted him outside the residence and “secured” him until backup deputies arrived.

Bailey, a 25-year veteran of BCSO, was served a 20-day suspension in May, records show.

The suspension was reduced to five days following a subsequent hearing.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.