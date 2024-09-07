BCSO releases dashcam video of deputy striking suspect with patrol vehicle during pursuit

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released dashcam footage involving a deputy striking a suspect he was pursuing.

The footage stems from a July 16, 2024, incident in west Bexar County.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy, identified as Steven Antu, was traveling eastbound on Culebra Road and saw a man, identified as 20-year-old Ivan Castillo, waving a gun from a car window.

Antu then pulled up behind the vehicle and saw Castillo again holding the gun outside of the window near the intersection of Culebra Road and Alamo Parkway, according to a BCSO news release.

The pursuit began, and the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle several times.

After entering a neighborhood in the 6500 block of Donley Cove, the vehicle stopped and Castillo got out of the car.

The footage showed Castillo dropping the gun, picking it up and running across the street.

Antu continued the pursuit with his vehicle. According to the speedometer displayed in the footage, he struck Castillo at a speed of 24 miles per hour.

The video ends right as Castillo is hit. BCSO said that Castillo was detained and given medical attention by first responders.

Based on the footage and BCSO’s release, it’s unclear who the first responders were or how long it took for them to arrive at the scene.

Castillo sustained serious injuries from the incident but was released from the hospital. BCSO did not disclose how many days Castillo was hospitalized.

BCSO recovered the weapon Castillo had, which was loaded with an extended magazine and a round in the chamber, BCSO said.

Castillo was charged with evading arrest.

Antu was placed on administrative leave before being placed on administrative duty while the ongoing investigation continues.