San Antonio family pleads for help after deadly hit-and-run on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A family needs your help.

The San Antonio Police Department said Joseph Haro, 37, was killed on April 24 by a hit-and-run driver. Two weeks later, SAPD still has not made any arrests.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Medina Base Road and the Loop 410 access road.

“It was a crime,” Sandra Haro, Joseph’s sister, said. “You don’t just hit a person and leave a person to die for.”

Sandra described her brother as a “loving person and a caring person.”

“He was the light of our family,” she said. “I want him to be remembered as a good brother, a good son, a good father and a best friend to everybody.”

Police said when they find the driver who struck Haro, the driver will face a charge of collision involving injury.

To report a tip to SAPD, click here.

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