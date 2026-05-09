Licensed handgun carry now allowed at San Antonio City Council meetings

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has updated its policy to allow current handgun license holders to carry handguns into open public meetings at City Hall and Municipal Plaza.

The reversal was prompted by a letter from the Texas Attorney General’s Office, which determined the city was in violation of state law.

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In a March 5 letter sent to Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, the attorney general’s office said it had received citizen complaints about the exclusion of handgun license holders from City Council meetings.

The letter said the city’s policy violated the Texas Government Code, which prohibits state agencies and political subdivisions from taking any action that implies a licensed handgun holder is prohibited from entering or remaining on government-owned or leased premises, unless specifically prohibited by another law.

While the Texas Penal Code lists open meeting rooms as places where weapons are generally prohibited, the letter noted it provides an exception for people who have a valid license to carry issued under Texas Government Code chapter 411. Handguns must be carried in a concealed manner or in a holster.

“Therefore, licensed handgun holders cannot be excluded from an open meeting because they are carrying a handgun in a concealed manner or in a holster,” Assistant Attorney General Lauren McGee wrote.

The city updated its policy on April 29. Both A and B sessions will now be held in the council chambers, according to the city.

“We will continue working to ensure city meetings remain safe, orderly and accessible to the public,” a city spokesperson said in a statement Friday.

The San Antonio Police Department has increased safety protocols in response to the policy change, according to the city spokesperson.

“The San Antonio Police Department has increased safety protocols to address this change and is working to ensure a safe environment for everyone,” a department spokesperson said.

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