City Council to vote on Project Marvel contracts as Spurs playoff excitement grows

SAN ANTONIO – There’s growing excitement across San Antonio after the Spurs’ latest playoff win — but city leaders are also preparing to approve millions more tied to the proposed downtown sports and entertainment district known as Project Marvel.

The San Antonio City Council is scheduled to vote Thursday on two contracts on the city’s proposed, multi-billion-dollar sports and entertainment district in Hemisfair, known as “Project Marvel.”

The meeting begins at 9 a.m., with a briefing on the proposed district high on the agenda. The meeting will be livestreamed in this article; delays are possible, if there isn’t a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Though a new Spurs arena is at the heart of the vision for the district, it also includes plans for mixed-use development, a possible expansion of the Henry B. González Convention Center, the conversion of the John Woods Courthouse into a live entertainment venue, and more.

The city plans to award Accenture Infrastructure and Capital Projects the contract to coordinate and manage development activity in the district as the “executive program manager” (EPM).

The $6 million contract is for the “first phase” through March 2027, though it can be renewed in additional one-year increments through September 2031.

The council will also vote on a one-year, $350,000 contract with MuniCap to conduct a cost-of-service study for the district.

The Maryland-based public finance consulting company would look at how much it will cost to provide core city services to the area, like police, fire, traffic, and park maintenance.

It would also be charged with forecasting how much money the district will bring to the city and new opportunities for generating revenue.

Despite concerns over taxpayer costs, many Spurs fans say they are excited about the possibility of a new home for the team.

“We went to a lot of the kickoff parties, we’ve been involved and pushed for what’s going to happen,” Spurs fan Tom Zuniga said. “That’s going to be the home that Wemby built.”

Others say the project could bring energy and opportunities to the city.

“We need something positive in the city for the kids, too,” Berlinda Zuniga said. “Places where they can go and look up to.”

Both consultants were selected through a competitive process, but their contracts need council approval.

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