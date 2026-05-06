Judge dismisses $50M defamation lawsuit tied to Frio County vote harvesting probe

FRIO COUNTY, Texas – A Frio County judge dismissed a $50 million lawsuit filed on behalf of several elected leaders charged in a state-led vote harvesting investigation, according to court records obtained by KSAT Investigates.

The lawsuit, filed in February 2026, accused former Frio County election judge Margarita “Margie” Gonzales and Mary Lee Moore, the Democratic nominee for Frio County Judge, of making false, defamatory statements with the intent of malice.

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Gonzales spoke exclusively with KSAT in March about the lawsuit, which she called ridiculous.

“My immediate thought was basically witness intimidation, being that I am the main witness to the indictment that they received and the charges that were brought up against these individuals by the AG’s office,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales said she and Moore separately filed complaints with the Texas Attorney General’s office.

Gonzales told KSAT that said she witnessed ballot tampering.

The complaints to the attorney general’s office led to the arrests of 15 people in the summer of 2025, with a majority facing charges of vote harvesting. Among those facing charges are a former candidate for San Antonio mayor, school board and city council members, and the Frio County judge.

Five of those facing charges banded together to file the February lawsuit against Gonzales and Moore:

Frio County Judge Rochelle Lozano Camacho

Pearsall City Council member Ramiro Trevino

Pearsall City Council member Racheal Garza

Pearsall Independent School District board member Roselle Adriann Ramirez

Rosa Galvan Rodriguez, whom the 81st Judicial District Attorney said is an alleged vote harvester

Court records signed this month by Judge Jennifer Dillingham state the group “failed to establish” clear and specific evidence for their claims. The court order states the group is responsible for paying Gonzales’ and Moore’s legal fees, which will be determined later.

“This ruling reflects a textbook and faithful application of the (Texas Citizens Participation Act),” said Mark Anthony Sánchez, who represents Gonzales and Moore. “The statute exists to stop lawsuits that attempt to punish citizens for speaking on matters of public concern or for reporting suspected wrongdoing.”

“We will be appealing the court’s decision,” said Domingo Garcia, who is representing the group. “Our clients are innocent have have been smearing (sic) by a rogue attorney general on a political witch hunt.”

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.