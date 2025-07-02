Pearsall ISD board secretary latest to be charged in state-led vote harvesting investigation

Pearsall ISD board member Mari Benavides turned herself in to the Frio County Jail on Wednesday morning, becoming the seventh person charged in connection to a massive state-led election investigation.

FRIO COUNTY, Texas – A Pearsall Independent School District board member turned herself in to the Frio County Jail on Wednesday morning, becoming the seventh person charged in connection to a massive state-led election investigation, KSAT Investigates confirmed.

Mari Benavides is facing one count of vote harvesting, according to the Frio County Sheriff’s Office. The third-degree felony often involves payment for collecting and dropping off other people’s absentee ballots.

Benavides’ mugshot is not yet available. It will be added to this story when it is.

Benavides, who serves as the Pearsall ISD board secretary, is among a second group of elected officials who had their cell phones seized in May by the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

Sources tell KSAT Investigates more arrests are expected.

Benavides’ criminal charge comes two months after KSAT Investigates broke the news of the arrests of six other suspects, including prominent Frio County elected officials:

Frio County Judge Rochelle Camacho on three counts of vote harvesting

Pearsall City Council member Ramiro Trevino on one count of vote harvesting

Pearsall Independent School District board member Adriann Ramirez on three counts of vote harvesting

Former Frio County Elections Administrator Carlos Segura on one count of tampering with evidence

Pearsall City Council member Racheal Garza on one count of vote harvesting

Rosa Rodriguez, who the 81st Judicial District Attorney said is an alleged vote harvester, on two counts of vote harvesting

The six other suspects entered not guilty pleas during a May hearing and are expected back in a Frio County courtroom later this month.

KSAT Investigates reached out to 81st Judicial District Attorney Audrey Gossett Louis via email on Wednesday. This story will be updated with Louis’ response.

According to a district website, Benavides’ term on the school board ends in May 2026.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

