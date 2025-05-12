Frio County Judge suspended without pay days after arrest in connection with voting investigation

The Frio County Sheriff’s Office said county judge Rochelle Lozano Camacho turned herself into the Frio County Jail on Friday afternoon.

FRIO COUNTY, Texas – The State Commission on Judicial Conduct has suspended Rochelle Camacho from her position as Frio County Judge, more than a week after a grand jury indicted her in an alleged vote-harvesting scheme.

The Frio County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Rochelle Camacho turned herself into the Frio County Jail on Friday afternoon. Camacho, who faces three counts of vote harvesting, had been dealing with a medical issue.

According to the order, Camacho has been suspended without pay until Camacho’s charges are dismissed, her acquittal, or if the commission reconsiders its decision.

Camacho is one of six people indicted this month. The six people are accused of paying for vote-harvesting services that targeted elderly voters. The suspects also include a former Frio County election administrator and two Pearsall City Council members.

FCSO deputies arrested five suspects on May 2:

Pearsall City Council member Ramiro Trevino on one count of vote harvesting

Pearsall Independent School District board member Adriann Ramirez on three counts of vote harvesting

Former Frio County Elections Administrator Carlos Segura on one count of tampering with evidence

Pearsall City Council member Racheal Garza on one count of vote harvesting

Rosa Rodriguez, who the 81st Judicial District Attorney said is an alleged vote harvester, on two counts of vote harvesting

According to search warrants and affidavits, which KSAT Investigates has requested for days, the state attorney general’s office began investigating election fraud claims in Frio County after a candidate for county judge, identified as Mary Moore, filed a complaint in November 2022.

Moore ran against Camacho in the race for Frio County Judge in 2022. Both ran as Democrats, and Camacho later won the runoff and the general election.

Records state Moore told investigators she began her own investigation after receiving tips that Camacho hired Cheryl Denise Castillo to collect mail ballots for her. Public records show Castillo died in October 2024.

Moore said she looked at several of the ballots and found Castillo, who has not been charged, filled out several of the ballots without noting she had assisted anyone.

According to an affidavit, Moore went to the Pine Hill Estates II, a nursing home, and got video of Camacho, Rodriguez, Ramirez, Castillo and a woman who has not been charged walking out of a resident‘s home. The records state Moore saw Camacho walk up to Rodriguez and another woman‘s car with “what appeared to be carrier envelopes.”

KSAT reached out to Moore on May 7, but she has not responded.

