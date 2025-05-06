Payments, lunches, a job: Indictments reveal allegations against Frio County officials in voting investigation

Pearsall City Council member Ramiro Trevino, Pearsall Independent School District board member Adriann Ramirez, Former Frio County Elections Administrator Carlos Segura, Pearsall City Council member Racheal Garza, Rosa Rodriguez, described as a campaign worker by the Frio County Sheriff’s Office

FRIO COUNTY, Texas – Several suspects, including the Frio County judge and two Pearsall City Council members, are accused of paying for vote-harvesting services, according to indictment records obtained by KSAT Investigates.

Frio County sheriff’s deputies arrested the following suspects on Friday after an investigation by the Texas Office of the Attorney General:

Pearsall City Council member Ramiro Trevino on one count of vote harvesting

Pearsall Independent School District board member Adrian Ramirez on three counts of vote harvesting

Former Frio County Elections Administrator Carlos Segura on one count of tampering with evidence

Pearsall City Council member Racheal Garza on one count of vote harvesting

Rosa Rodriguez, who the Frio County Sheriff’s Office described as a campaign worker, on two counts of vote harvesting

The sheriff’s office said Frio County Judge Rochelle Lozano Camacho has not been arrested yet, which is why her indictment has not been released. However, she faces three counts of vote harvesting, deputies said.

The vote harvesting and tampering with evidence charges are third-degree felonies.

Vote harvesting, or ballot gathering, is when a voter completes an absentee ballot, places it in a sealed, signed envelope, and has another person deliver it to a polling location or election office.

Trevino is accused of knowingly providing vote harvesting services to Camacho in exchange for money, gas, lunches and/or employment with Frio County,” in September 2022, the indictment states.

According to his LinkedIn page, Trevino began working as the Frio County Human Resources Director in March 2023.

Garza is accused of using Cash App to pay for vote-harvesting services, court records show.

Rodriguez, who faces two counts of vote harvesting, is accused of paying Camacho for vote harvesting services in May 2022, records state. Rodriguez is accused of paying for vote-harvesting services again in May 2023, with the payment going to Ramirez.

Segura is accused of concealing 2023 applications to vote by mail “with the intent to impair the availability of the documents and records as evidence in any subsequent investigation related to the offense,” records show.

Ramirez is accused of making three separate Cash App payments to a woman in April 2023 in exchange for vote harvesting, records indicate.

KSAT requested copies of the search warrants from the Frio County District Clerk’s Office on Monday to get more details about the allegations each suspect is facing.

A clerk asked KSAT to pay a total of $32 to run a search for each suspect to see if any records were available.

As of Tuesday morning, KSAT has not received any records from the Frio County District Clerk’s Office.

KSAT has reached out to the Attorney General’s Office four times since the indictments were announced, but we have not yet heard back.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.