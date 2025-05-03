Frio County judge, Pearsall officials among 6 suspects charged in connection with voting investigation, sheriff says

FRIO COUNTY, Texas – Six suspects, including a Frio County judge and two Pearsall City Council members, are facing charges of vote harvesting and tampering with evidence, according to the Frio County Sheriff’s Office.

Frio County Sheriff Pedro Salinas told KSAT that the Frio County District Attorney’s Office received indictments on Thursday after an investigation by the Texas Office of the Attorney General. Arrest warrants were executed on Friday.

Frio County sheriff’s deputies arrested the following suspects:

Pearsall City Council member Ramiro Trevino on one count of vote harvesting

Pearsall Independent School District board member Adriann Ramirez on three counts of vote harvesting

Former Frio County Elections Administrator Carlos Segura on one count of tampering with evidence

Pearsall City Council member Racheal Garza on one count of vote harvesting

Rosa Rodriguez, who the Frio County Sheriff’s Office described as a campaign worker, on two counts of vote harvesting

The sheriff’s office said Frio County Judge Rochelle Lozano Camacho has not been arrested yet. However, she faces three counts of vote harvesting, deputies said.

The vote harvesting and tampering with evidence charges are third-degree felonies.

Vote harvesting, or ballot gathering, is when a voter completes an absentee ballot, places it in a sealed, signed envelope, and has another person deliver it to a polling location or election office.

KSAT reached out to the Texas Attorney General’s office for details about their investigation, but the agency has not responded.

We also reached out to Frio County, the City of Pearsall, and Pearsall ISD, but have not heard back.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.