Frio County judge, Pearsall officials among 6 suspects charged in connection with voting investigation, sheriff says

Five of the six suspects were arrested on Friday

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Tags: Crime, Frio County, Pearsall, KSAT Investigates
(Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune, Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune)

FRIO COUNTY, Texas – Six suspects, including a Frio County judge and two Pearsall City Council members, are facing charges of vote harvesting and tampering with evidence, according to the Frio County Sheriff’s Office.

Frio County Sheriff Pedro Salinas told KSAT that the Frio County District Attorney’s Office received indictments on Thursday after an investigation by the Texas Office of the Attorney General. Arrest warrants were executed on Friday.

Frio County sheriff’s deputies arrested the following suspects:

  • Pearsall City Council member Ramiro Trevino on one count of vote harvesting
  • Pearsall Independent School District board member Adriann Ramirez on three counts of vote harvesting
  • Former Frio County Elections Administrator Carlos Segura on one count of tampering with evidence
  • Pearsall City Council member Racheal Garza on one count of vote harvesting
  • Rosa Rodriguez, who the Frio County Sheriff’s Office described as a campaign worker, on two counts of vote harvesting

The sheriff’s office said Frio County Judge Rochelle Lozano Camacho has not been arrested yet. However, she faces three counts of vote harvesting, deputies said.

The vote harvesting and tampering with evidence charges are third-degree felonies.

Vote harvesting, or ballot gathering, is when a voter completes an absentee ballot, places it in a sealed, signed envelope, and has another person deliver it to a polling location or election office.

KSAT reached out to the Texas Attorney General’s office for details about their investigation, but the agency has not responded.

We also reached out to Frio County, the City of Pearsall, and Pearsall ISD, but have not heard back.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.

About the Authors
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He's worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.

Daniela Ibarra headshot

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn't her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of North Texas.

