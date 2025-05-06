Frio County District Clerk delays release of search warrants for suspects charged in voting investigation

Pearsall City Council member Ramiro Trevino, Pearsall Independent School District board member Adriann Ramirez, Former Frio County Elections Administrator Carlos Segura, Pearsall City Council member Racheal Garza, Rosa Rodriguez, described as a campaign worker by the Frio County Sheriff’s Office

PEARSALL, Texas – The Frio County District Clerk’s Office is delaying the release of search warrants, a public record, for several elected officials charged in connection with a voting investigation.

Six suspects, including Frio County Judge Rochelle Lozano Camacho and two Pearsall City Council members, are facing vote harvesting and tampering with evidence charges, according to the Frio County Sheriff’s Office.

Recommended Videos

Frio County Sheriff Pedro Salinas told KSAT that the Frio County District Attorney’s Office received indictments on May 1 after an investigation by the state attorney general’s office. Arrest warrants were executed on May 2, which makes them public records.

Frio County sheriff’s deputies arrested the following suspects on Friday:

Pearsall City Council member Ramiro Trevino on one count of vote harvesting

Pearsall Independent School District board member Adriann Ramirez on three counts of vote harvesting

Former Frio County Elections Administrator Carlos Segura on one count of tampering with evidence

Pearsall City Council member Racheal Garza on one count of vote harvesting

Rosa Rodriguez, who the Frio County Sheriff’s Office described as a campaign worker, on two counts of vote harvesting

The sheriff’s office said Lozano Camacho has not been taken into custody yet. However, she faces three counts of vote harvesting, deputies said.

KSAT requested copies of the search warrants from the Frio County District Clerk’s Office on Monday to get more details about the allegations each suspect is facing.

A clerk asked KSAT to pay a total of $32 to run a search for each suspect to see if any records were available.

KSAT Investigates More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

As of Tuesday morning, KSAT has not received any records from the Frio County District Clerk’s Office.

In an email, a clerk said the office has 10 business days to respond to any and all search requests.

The vote harvesting and tampering with evidence charges are considered third-degree felonies.

KSAT reached out to Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office four times since the indictments were announced but has not yet heard back.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: