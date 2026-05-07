Trial canceled for man accused of helping son cover up murder of couple, unborn child, records show

A KSAT camera captured the deputy (right) looking at two males the deputy believed were staring at Myrta Romanos (left) and Ramon Preciado (center) on Thursday, March 19, 2026. The deputy determined the males’ glares were enough to kick them out of the courtroom.

SAN ANTONIO – The trial for a man accused of helping his son cover up the 2023 murder of a couple and their unborn child has been canceled, court records show.

Jury selection for Ramon Preciado’s trial in connection with the killings of Savanah Soto, Matthew Guerra and their unborn child was set to start Monday, May 11. It’s unclear why the trial was canceled and it has not been reset as of Thursday afternoon.

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In March, a Bexar County jury found Ramon Preciado’s son, Christopher Preciado, 21, guilty on all three capital murder counts. He was automatically sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Christopher Preciado has filed a motion for a new trial. A hearing for the motion has not yet been scheduled, however, according to the motion paperwork obtained by KSAT, it must happen before June 10, 2026.

Background

Soto, who was expected to be induced to deliver her son, never showed up for her appointment on Dec. 22, 2023.

Soto and her boyfriend, Guerra, were last heard from on Dec. 21, 2023, according to family and police statements.

Soto’s family soon reported her as a missing person. Authorities issued a statewide CLEAR Alert on Christmas Day. One day later, on Dec. 26, 2023, police said Soto and Guerra were found dead in Guerra’s vehicle at a Leon Valley apartment complex.

On Jan. 3, 2024, Christopher Preciado, who was 19 at the time, was arrested and charged with capital murder. His father, Ramon Preciado, was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a human corpse, according to arrest records and police statements.

Authorities later arrested Myrta Romanos, Christopher Preciado’s mother, on allegations that she tried to help cover up the crime.

Soto and Guerra’s families said they did not know Christopher and Ramon Preciado. Police said the dispute that led to the killings began with a drug deal.

According to an arrest affidavit, Christopher Preciado told police that Guerra pulled a gun on him and that he was able to “manipulate it.” Soto and Guerra were shot during that sequence.

In February 2025, Ramon Preciado was released from the Bexar County Adult Detention Center after his bond was reduced.

Romanos was expected to go to trial in November 2025. However, after the state sought a reset that the court denied, prosecutors dismissed all charges against Romanos.

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