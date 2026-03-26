Prosecution, defense to present closing arguments in Christopher Preciado capital murder trial

KSAT is providing continuous coverage of the Christopher Preciado murder trial.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The capital murder trial of a man accused of killing a young couple and their unborn child is nearing the beginning of its end on Thursday morning.

Christopher Preciado is on trial for the Dec. 21, 2023, murders of Matthew Guerra, Savanah Soto and their unborn child.

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Witness testimony concluded on Wednesday afternoon, the seventh day of trial. In all, the prosecution called 36 witnesses to the stand.

Judge Jennifer Pena, who is presiding over the trial in Bexar County’s 290th Criminal District Court, said closings arguments are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Among the defense’s final key witnesses on Wednesday included the manager of a San Antonio-area pawn shop.

Surveillance video from the shop showed two people entering the shop. One of them — prosecutors believe — spoke to Preciado via social media and possessed two rings he obtained from Preciado.

According to the state, the male sold car parts to Preciado in exchange for rings and money.

A male and female walked (pictured) into a San Antonio-area pawn shop on Dec. 24, 2023, three days after Matthew Guerra, Savanah Soto and their unborn child were killed. Prosecutors believe the male is one of the people Christopher Preciado exchanged private messages with on Instagram. (Bexar County District Attorney's Office)

Authorities later confirmed the same rings belonged to Guerra.

According to the state, the male sold car parts to Christopher Preciado in exchange for rings and money. Authorities later confirmed the same rings belonged to Matthew Guerra. (Bexar County District Attorney's Office)

If found guilty, Preciado faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Background

Soto, who was expected to be induced to deliver her son, never showed up for her appointment on Dec. 22, 2023.

Soto and her boyfriend, Guerra, were last heard from on Dec. 21, 2023, according to family and police statements.

Soto’s family soon reported her as a missing person. Authorities issued a statewide CLEAR Alert on Christmas Day.

One day later, on Dec. 26, 2023, police said Soto and Guerra were found dead in Guerra’s vehicle at a Leon Valley apartment complex.

Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra (KSAT 12 News)

On Jan. 3, 2024, Christopher Preciado, who was 19 at the time, was arrested and charged with capital murder. His father, Ramon Preciado, was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a human corpse, according to arrest records and police statements.

Authorities later arrested Myrta Romanos, Christopher Preciado’s mother, on allegations that she tried to help cover up the crime.

Christopher Preciado, Myrta Romanos and Ramon Preciado (KSAT)

Soto and Guerra’s families said they did not know Christopher and Ramon Preciado. Police said the dispute that led to the killings began with a drug deal.

According to an arrest affidavit, Christopher Preciado told police that Guerra pulled a gun on him and that he was able to “manipulate it.” Soto and Guerra were shot during that sequence.

In February 2025, Ramon Preciado was released from the Bexar County Adult Detention Center after his bond was reduced.

Romanos was expected to go to trial in November 2025. However, after the state sought a reset that the court denied, prosecutors dismissed all charges against Romanos.

The case against Christopher Preciado moved forward and was finally set for trial.

The trial is expected to last more than a week. The witness list included law enforcement officers from multiple agencies, an expert witness and family members from the Guerra and Soto families.

The witness list also included Ramon Preciado and Romanos, but neither were asked to testify.

The judge is not allowing the trial to be livestreamed, but KSAT 12 News will provide continuous updates on the case from inside the courtroom.

More coverage of the Christopher Preciado capital murder trial on KSAT: