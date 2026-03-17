Opening arguments expected in trial of man charged with 2023 murders of couple, their unborn child

KSAT is providing continuous coverage of the Christopher Preciado murder trial.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The trial for a Bexar County man accused in the murders of a young couple and their unborn child began in earnest this week.

In all, Christopher Preciado, 21, has been charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of Savanah Soto, Matthew Guerra and their child.

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According to county court records, Preciado is also facing two additional charges:

tampering with a human corpse

abusing a corpse without legal authority

Jury selection in Preciado’s case officially began on Monday. Both the prosecution and the defense teams are expected to present their opening arguments on Tuesday.

If convicted, Preciado is facing up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Background

Soto, who was expected to be induced to deliver her son, never showed up for her appointment on Dec. 22, 2023.

Soto and her boyfriend, Guerra, were last heard from on Dec. 21, 2023, according to family and police statements.

Soto’s family soon reported her as a missing person. Authorities issued a statewide CLEAR Alert on Christmas Day.

One day later, on Dec. 26, 2023, police said Soto and Guerra were found dead in Guerra’s vehicle at a Leon Valley apartment complex.

Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra (KSAT 12 News)

On Jan. 3, 2024, Christopher Preciado, who was 19 at the time, was arrested and charged with capital murder. His father, Ramon Preciado, was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a human corpse, according to arrest records and police statements.

Authorities later arrested Myrta Romanos, Christopher Preciado’s mother, on allegations that she tried to help cover up the crime.

Christopher Preciado, Myrta Romanos and Ramon Preciado (KSAT)

Soto and Guerra’s families said they did not know Christopher and Ramon Preciado. Police said the dispute that led to the killings began with a drug deal.

According to an arrest affidavit, Christopher Preciado told police that Guerra pulled a gun on him and that he was able to “manipulate it.” Soto and Guerra were shot during that sequence.

In February 2025, Ramon Preciado was released from the Bexar County Adult Detention Center after his bond was reduced.

Romanos was expected to go to trial in November 2025. However, after the state sought a reset that the court denied, prosecutors dismissed all charges against Romanos.

The case against Christopher Preciado moved forward and was finally set for trial.

The trial is expected to last more than a week. The witness list includes law enforcement officers from multiple agencies, an expert witness and family members from the Guerra and Soto families.

The witness list also includes Ramon Preciado and Romanos, but it is not yet known whether they will be called on to testify.

The judge is not allowing the trial to be livestreamed, but KSAT 12 News will provide continuous updates on the case from inside the courtroom.

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