Bexar County judge approves motion delaying Christopher Preciado capital murder trial to March

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The capital murder trial for Christopher Preciado has been delayed following a Bexar County judge’s approval for a motion for continuance, according to court records.

Preciado has been charged with the murders of Savanah Soto, Matthew Guerra and their unborn child.

Preciado’s defense team had asked for the motion for continuance, or delay, as the gun used in the case has yet to be tested for DNA and fingerprints, records show.

The Wednesday hearing was canceled after Judge Jennifer Peña approved the motion. His trial was reset to March 16, according to records.

The motion also stated that the prosecution’s testing will be completed on Feb. 15, nearly two full weeks after the trial is set to begin on Feb. 2.

Back in November 2025, the same issue came up with the gun not being tested in the case against Preciado’s mother, Myrta Romanos. Peña then denied the continuance in Romanos’ case and later dismissed her charges.

Preciado, along with his father Ramon Preciado, was taken into custody following the December 2023 shooting deaths of Soto, Guerra and their unborn child.

If found guilty, Christopher Preciado faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

