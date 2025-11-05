Christopher Preciado’s mother accused in couple’s shooting deaths has charges dismissed

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – One of the three suspects accused in connection with the 2023 deaths of a young Northwest Side couple and their unborn child has had her charges dismissed.

Myrta Romanos, who was charged with tampering with a human corpse, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, was in court on Wednesday when jury selection in her trial was expected to begin.

According to Bexar County court records, all three of Romanos’ charges were dismissed on Wednesday morning. Charles Bunk, the defense attorney for Romanos, also confirmed the dismissal to KSAT.

Judge Jennifer Pena, who presided over this case in Bexar County’s 290th Criminal District Court and dismissed the charges, ruled on Tuesday for Romanos’ trial to begin on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, prosecutors asked Pena for a continuance, which is a plea for more time, before Romanos’ trial was set to take place. The state cited, in part, a handgun that needed to be sent to the Bexar County Crime Lab for DNA and handprint analysis.

When they returned to court on Wednesday, prosecutors again asked Pena for a continuance. Pena, for a second time, denied the state’s request.

Romanos — along with Ramon Preciado (Romanos’ husband), and Christopher Preciado (Romanos’ son) — were taken into custody following the December 2023 shooting deaths of Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra.

Romanos, 49, was arrested in January 2024, after San Antonio police had previously identified Christopher Preciado and Ramon Preciado as the “sole suspects” in this case.

Investigators believed Romanos allegedly helped Christopher Preciado, who has been charged with capital murder, move Soto and Guerra’s bodies to a Leon Valley apartment complex, where police later found them.

Due to Romanos’ trial starting on Wednesday, Ramon Preciado was granted continuance for his trial to start at a yet-to-be determined date.

On Nov. 3, Christopher Preciado’s trial date was officially scheduled to begin on Feb. 2, 2026.

