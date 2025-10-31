Attorneys discuss motions in Christopher Preciado case; trial date still unclear

Christopher Preciado appearing in a Bexar County courtroom on Friday, Oct. 31, for a pre-trial conference hearing.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Attorneys representing the state and Christopher Preciado, the 21-year-old man charged in connection with the shooting deaths of Matthew Guerra and Savanah Soto, met during a pre-trial conference on Friday.

San Antonio police believe Christopher Preciado killed Guerra and Soto in December 2023 in a drug deal gone wrong.

Recommended Videos

In total, 14 motions were discussed, and all were agreed upon by the attorneys.

Regarding a trial date, the attorneys floated several options for early next year. However, by the time the hearing ended, a definitive trial date had not been set.

Judge Jennifer Pena of the 290th District Court had initially opted for a Jan. 26 trial. However, one of the attorneys raised concerns about her involvement in a separate capital murder trial set for January.

That attorney suggested the “second.” However, the court clerk was unsure if the trial would begin on Jan. 2, a Monday, or Feb. 2, a Friday.

A definitive trial date is unclear at this time.

Preciado and his family’s charges

On the capital murder charge, Christopher Preciado is being held on a $1 million bond, court records show.

He also faces charges of abuse of a corpse and alter/destroy/conceal a human corpse.

Christopher Preciado and two other suspects, his parents, Ramon Preciado and Myrta Romanos, were indicted by a Bexar County grand jury last March.

Christopher Preciado booking photo (Copyright 2025 by Bexar County Jail - All rights reserved.)

Investigators believe Ramon Preciado and Romanos allegedly helped Christopher Preciado move the bodies to a Leon Valley apartment complex, where police later found them.

>> READ AFFIDAVIT: Details emerge of how father-son duo allegedly killed, hid bodies of Savanah Soto, Matthew Guerra

In May, Christopher Preciado penned a letter from prison in response to a $1 million lawsuit filed against his family on behalf of the victims.

In the letter to the Bexar County District Clerk’s Office, Christoper Preciado expressed his innocence and denied allegations made by Soto’s mother and Guerra’s father.

Read more: