Parents of Savanah Soto, Matthew Guerra file $1 million lawsuit against Preciado family

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The families of Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra have filed a $1 million civil lawsuit against Christopher Preciado and his family for allegedly helping him cover up the 2023 shooting deaths.

Gloria Cordova, Soto’s mother, and Gabriel Guerra, Matthew Guerra’s father, filed the lawsuit on March 27 against Preciado and his parents, Roman Preciado and Myrta Romanos, in the Bexar County 45th District Court, records show.

The lawsuit claims Preciado’s family tampered with evidence and/or relocated the bodies in an attempt to conceal and obstruct the murder investigation.

Christopher Preciado is charged with capital murder, while Ramon Preciado and Myrta Romanos are facing charges for tampering with evidence.

An attorney for Myrta Romanos responded to the lawsuit Friday and requested the original petition be denied until there is proof of the allegations, records show.

Cordova and Gabriel Guerra requested a jury trial and are seeking damages of more than $1 million for losses, emotional distress and financial costs.

BACKGROUND

Matthew Guerra and Soto were found dead from gunshot wounds inside their car in December 2023, days after they were reported missing.

Soto was pregnant at the time and only days away from giving birth to a son they planned to name Fabian.

Preciado, who was 19 at the time, remains in jail on a charge of capital murder as he awaits trial.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Capital Crimes Committee ruled on April 4, 2025, that the death penalty will not be pursued in the capital murder case.

