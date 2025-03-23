Family voices frustration, fights for justice in murder cases of Matthew Guerra and Savanah Soto

SAN ANTONIO – The Guerra family continues to fight for justice more than a year after losing their son, Matthew Guerra, his girlfriend, Savannah Soto, and the couple’s unborn child in December 2023.

The family invited KSAT to San Jose Cemetery to express their frustrations regarding the ongoing legal proceedings.

“There’s gotta be some kind of positive to come from this,” Matthew’s father, Gabriel Guerra, said. “I refuse to lose Matthew and Savanah and Fabian and just leave it at that, you know.”

Soto and Guerra were found fatally shot in a vehicle at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side.

Christopher Preciado, who has not made a court appearance since his arrest, has been charged with capital murder in the case.

His parents, Ramon Preciado and Myrta Romanos, also face charges for allegedly helping him cover up the crime.

In February 2025, Ramon Preciado posted bond out of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

Myrta Romanos had requested a bond reduction in February as well. Court records show that it was the third time she asked for a bond reduction.

Gabriel told KSAT he believes the court system is not moving quickly enough and is pushing for the death penalty for Christopher Preciado.

“We feel like justice isn’t being served on our part,” Gabriel said. “We feel like the death penalty definitely should have been voted on by now.”

“I think Joe Gonzales did say the more gruesome the crime, the easier it would be to vote on the death penalty, and I can’t think of a more gruesome crime — something of this manner, especially during the holidays,” Matthew’s stepmother, Raquel Guerra, said. “I mean, the holidays are never going to be the same for any of us. Any of the families. Ever.”

Raquel said the family had started a petition to build momentum for the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office to vote for the death penalty.

In less than 48 hours, she said they have over 2,000 signatures.

KSAT is working to reach out to the District Attorney’s office for a comment on the case, the steps they will take, and a response to the Guerra family’s concerns.

