Suspect in Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra murder case bonds out of Bexar County jail, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect charged in connection with the shooting deaths of Savanah Soto, 18, and Matthew Guerra, 22, posted bond out of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, according to court records.

Records show Ramon Preciado, 54, posted bond on Wednesday.

Preciado was arrested on Jan. 3, 2024, on charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse, records show.

The charges originally came with bonds of $100,000 and $500,000, respectively. However, the bond for the tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse charge was reduced to $350,000 last year.

Records state that Ramon Preciado posted bond for both the tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse and the abuse of a corpse charge. The total amount was $450,000.

Another suspect in the case, 48-year-old Myrta Romanos, requested a bond reduction earlier this week. Records show that it was the third time she’s asked for a bond reduction.

Romanos was granted a bond reduction in February 2024 and was denied the second time in December 2024. Whether her most recent bond reduction was accepted remains unclear.

BACKGROUND

Police have said Christopher Preciado killed the couple in December 2023 during a drug deal gone bad and that his father, Ramon, and mother, Myrta Romanos, later helped him move the bodies to a Leon Valley apartment complex, where they were eventually discovered inside a car on Dec. 26.

According to the arrest affidavit, Ramon Preciado admitted to detectives that he drove the pickup to the apartment complex to meet his son, which was seen on surveillance footage released by police.

Ramon Preciado also identified himself on surveillance video as the person getting out of the pickup and “knowingly treated the human corpse(s).”