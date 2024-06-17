Bond hearing to be held for second suspect in Savanah Soto, Matthew Guerra shooting deaths

SAN ANTONIO – A man charged in connection with the shooting deaths of Savanah Soto, 18, and Matthew Guerra, 22, in late 2023 will have a bond reduction hearing on Monday.

Ramon Preciado, 54, was arrested on Jan. 3 on charges of abuse of a corpse and altering destroying, or concealing a human corpse.

Originally, the charges came with bonds of $100,000 and $500,000 respectively. In February, his bond for the charge of altering destroying, or concealing a human corpse was reduced to $350,000.

Police have said Christopher Preciado killed the couple in December 2023 during a drug deal gone bad and that his father, Ramon, and mother, Myrta Romanos, later helped him move the bodies to a Leon Valley apartment complex, where they were eventually discovered inside a car on Dec. 26.

According to the arrest affidavit, Ramon Preciado admitted to detectives that he drove the pickup to the apartment complex to meet his son, which was seen on surveillance footage released by police.

Ramon Preciado also identified himself on surveillance video as the person getting out of the pickup and “knowingly treated the human corpse(s).”

During his bond reduction hearing in February, his attorney, John Kuntz, put his client on the stand to discuss his financial troubles. Their argument was the bond was too high for Ramon Preciado to ever pay to get out.

While on the stand, Ramon Preciado discussed his health and claimed it was suffering while he was incarcerated. He shared that he’s diabetic and has been experiencing “episodes” while at the Bexar County Jail.

Aside from the health issues and Ramon Preciado’s finances, his criminal history was also brought to the judge’s attention.

Kuntz asked for the bond amount to be dropped significantly to $120,000, but the judge only reduced the amount for the charge of altering, destroying, or concealing a human corpse to $350,00.

Ramon’s bond total stands at $450,000.

