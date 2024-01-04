San Antonio police make arrest in Savanah Soto, Matthew Guerra case

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they have made an arrest in the case involving the deaths of Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra on Wednesday evening.

Guerra’s family told KSAT a detective said a father and son have been arrested in the case.

SAPD is expected to have a press conference with the hour. KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article when it becomes available.

Last week, police released surveillance footage showing two possible suspects in the case.

The video shows one person getting out of a dark-colored pickup truck with a bed cover and approaching the driver’s side door of Guerra’s Kia Optima. A second person is seen getting out of the driver’s seat of Guerra’s Kia Optima. McManus said that person is not Guerra.

Check back for updates. Read more about the case below.

Background

The search for Savanah Soto, a pregnant woman who was reported missing by her family when she didn’t show up at the hospital to be induced, ended in tragedy when she was found dead in a car with her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra.

Soto, 18, and Guerra, 22, were found dead in Guerra’s Kia Optima at an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Danny Kaye on Tuesday afternoon, authorities and family members confirmed to KSAT.

SAPD Chief William McManus said the case is being investigated as a “capital murder” and that police do not believe it was a murder-suicide. He initially called the scene “perplexing.”

SAPD said the pair each sustained a “gunshot wound” and referred to both as victims. They reported that an unborn child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner provided the cause of death for Guerra as “contact gunshot wound to the head.” The manner of death was reported as a homicide late Thursday.

The ME’s Office positively identified Soto as the other victim. Her cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and her manner of death was reported as a homicide.

