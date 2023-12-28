Family of Savanah Soto holds vigil to honor her life

LEON VALLEY, Texas – The family of Savanah Soto is honoring her life Thursday afternoon at a vigil.

Soto, an 18-year-old who was reported missing by her family just before she was scheduled to be induced, was found dead in a car with her boyfriend Matthew Guerra, 22, on Tuesday.

Police have not said how the couple was killed, but SAPD Chief William McManus said it is being investigated as a possible murder and called the scene “perplexing.”

The family is memorializing Soto at Kenwood Park on the North Side at 4 p.m.

‘She was so ready to be a mom’

Family members gathered outside her apartment in Leon Valley on Christmas Day to raise awareness about their missing loved one.

“She was so excited to have this baby, the house is already baby-ready. She was so excited she was going to be a mommy,” her mother Gloria Cordova said.

Cordova said there was no reason why she would have intentionally fled.

“It’s all she was talking about since she got pregnant... That was her life,” Wasil said. “She was so ready to be a mom. I think she was meant to be a mom.”

Soto, Guerra suffered a gunshot wound

SAPD on Wednesday said the pair each sustained a “gunshot wound” and referred to both as victims. They reported that an unborn child was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner provided the cause of death for Guerra as “contact gunshot wound to the head.” The manner of death (homicide or suicide) is pending and they could not provide further information, a spokesperson said.

Soto still has not been positively identified by the medical examiner nor her cause or manner of death.

Police still have not said whether a weapon was found in the car.

The vehicle was found about three miles away from Soto’s apartment in the 6000 block of Grissom Road where Soto was last seen at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22.

Soto’s younger brother was killed in 2022

Soto’s younger brother, Ethan, was killed in a shooting on May 16, 2022, in the 2000 block of Alston Street on the West Side.

At the time, McManus said Ethan, 15, went down the street to meet someone when an argument ensued, leading to the shooting. Ethan Soto was pronounced dead at the scene.

Victor Nathaneal Rivas, now 19 years old, was charged with murder in the case. An arrest warrant affidavit stated the shooting happened over what appeared to be an act of revenge for a drug robbery.

In an interview with KSAT in June 2022, Cardova said Ethan had a big heart.

“I love him ... I miss him. I would have never let him go,” Cordova said at the time.