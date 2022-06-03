‘There’s not even one lead’: Mother of teen killed in West Side shooting seeks answers in son’s death

SAN ANTONIO – A mother is desperate for answers after her 15-year-old son was killed in a shooting on the West Side last month.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Ethan Soto.

The teen died after he was shot around 3:15 p.m. on May 17 in the 2000 block of Alston Street, just east of Callaghan Road.

Police said Soto was meeting someone down the street when an argument ensued, and he was shot.

“I love him ... I miss him. I would have never let him go,” said Gloria Cordova, Soto’s mother.

Police said two people found the teen and tried to help him, but he died at the scene.

Authorities said two teenagers, one possibly the shooter, were detained. A firearm, however, was not recovered. At last check, no charges have been filed in this case.

“I have a lot of questions, and I start going to “What if?” There’s not even one lead. One lead was a dead end, and it ended,” said Cordova.

Ad

Soto’s mother said her son had a big heart. She recalled the last conversation with her son started with an argument. She takes comfort in how that talk ended before she left for work.

“He knocks on the door, and he says, ‘I love you, mom.’ I opened the door, and I said I love you too, son. Let’s drop this and just move on,’” Cordova said. “He said, ‘I love you, and he gave me a hug, which, had that not happened and we stayed upset, it would have weighed heavy on me.”

KSAT will update you with more information on this case as it becomes available.