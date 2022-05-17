73º

Teen killed in West Side shooting identified

Ethan Soto was fatally shot Monday afternoon

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist/Reporter

Luis Cienfuegos, Photojournalist

Tags: crime, SAPD, Shooting, West Side, San Antonio
Teen killed in West Side shooting, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 15-year-old shot and killed on the city’s West Side on Monday afternoon has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Ethan Soto died after being shot around 3:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Alston Street, found just east of Callaghan Road.

According to police, Soto was meeting someone down the street when an argument ensued and was shot.

Police said two people found him and tried to help him, but he died at the scene.

Authorities say two teenagers, one possibly the shooter, were detained. A firearm however, was not recovered.

“This is happening way too often in the city,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said, referring to gun violence.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.

