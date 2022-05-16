Teen killed in West Side shooting, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 15-year-old is dead, and two people have been detained after a shooting on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers received a call for shots fired around 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Alston Street, east of Callaghan Road.

The teen went down the street to meet someone, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

McManus said an argument between the teen and the other person ensued, leading to him being shot.

Two people found him and tried to help him, but he died at the scene, police said.

“This is happening way to often in the city,” McManus said, referring to gun violence.

The chief said two other teens, one being possibly the shooter, have been detained. No firearms have been recovered.

