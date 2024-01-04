READ AFFIDAVIT: Details emerge of how son allegedly killed Savanah Soto, Matthew Guerra; father helped hide bodies

SAN ANTONIO – A father and son were arrested Wednesday in connection with the deaths of Savanah Soto and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, late last month, according to San Antonio police.

Family members told KSAT that missing pregnant woman Savanah Soto, 18, was found dead in her car in the 5900 block of Danny Kaye along with an adult male, who is believed to be Soto’s boyfriend, Mathew Guerra, 22, on Tuesday. Dec. 26, 2023. (Courtesy, Soto family)

Christopher Preciado, 19, has been charged with capital murder. His father, 53-year-old Ramon Preciado, was charged with abuse of a corpse in the case.

San Antonio police said they collected a cellphone as a critical piece of evidence when they discovered Soto and Guerra’s bodies in a Northwest Side apartment complex parking lot on Dec. 26.

Information on the phone led detectives to the suspect vehicle seen in a surveillance video police had shared on Dec. 28.

Officers conducted surveillance when they arrived where they believed the suspect vehicle was located.

Police knocked on the door, and Ramon Preciado answered and said he knew why police were there, according to SAPD.

The father and son were then taken into custody and questioned downtown at police headquarters.

SAPD said a judge signed a warrant for their arrest based on the information provided during questioning.

Police said the deaths were in connection with a botched drug deal, and Soto and Guerra were killed on Dec. 21 before midnight.

Christopher Preciado is the alleged sole killer in the case, according to police. SAPD said his father helped hide the bodies.

There is no connection to where the bodies were found on Dec. 26. Police said they were dumped there after they were killed at a different location.

SAPD said the department would be working with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office to determine any further charges since Soto was pregnant and about to give birth at the time of her death.

Police say Christopher Preciado has no previous criminal history, and his father had some criminal history.

Ramon Preciado’s bond is set at $100,000, while Christopher Preciado’s bond has been set at $1,000,000.

San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday morning.

“Last night, the San Antonio Police Department arrested 2 people, a father and his teenage son, in connection with the murders of Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra. GREAT investigative work done by SAPD homicide detectives!!!” he said.

