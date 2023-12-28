NEW VIDEO: SAPD releases footage showing persons of interest in shooting deaths of Savanah Soto, Matthew Guerra

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department released a new video Thursday afternoon showing persons of interest in the shooting deaths of Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra.

Their bodies were found in Guerra’s car parked at an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Danny Kaye on Tuesday.

In a media briefing on Thursday afternoon, SAPD Chief William McManus said the video shows two persons of interest and the case is being investigated as a capital murder.

The video shows one person getting out of a dark-colored pickup truck with a bed cover and approaching the driver’s side door of Guerra’s Kia Optima. A second person is seen getting out of the driver’s seat of Guerra’s Kia Optima. McManus said that person is not Guerra.

McManus said he would not speak to whether Soto and Guerra were already dead when the video was taken.

McManus said investigators don’t currently believe their deaths were a murder-suicide.

Both Soto and Guerra died of a gunshot wound to the head.

“Clearly it was a heinous act,” McManus said.

He said detectives are looking at surveillance videos from several locations to try to determine the events that led up to the double shooting. Detectives are also looking at social media and cellphone records to determine the last known communications with the couple.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call SAPD Homicide at (210) 207-7674 or (210) 207-7440.

“You can remain anonymous when providing any information on this case,” SAPD said.

BACKGROUND

The search for Soto, a pregnant 18-year-old who was reported missing by her family when she didn’t show up at the hospital to be induced, ended in tragedy Tuesday when she was found dead with Guerra, 22.

SAPD on Wednesday said the pair each sustained a “gunshot wound” and referred to both as victims. They reported that an unborn child was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner provided the cause of death for Guerra as “contact gunshot wound to the head.” The manner of death (homicide or suicide) is pending and they could not provide further information, a spokesperson said.

The ME’s Office positively identified Soto as the other body on Thursday afternoon. Her cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and her manner of death was reported as a homicide.

Police still have not said whether a weapon was found in the car.

Investigators said it appeared as if the bodies had been there for three or four days.

Joanie Wasil, Soto’s sister-in-law, told KSAT that someone contacted her via Facebook and said they saw the Optima in the parking lot. She contacted the police as she and her family made their way to the scene.

Wasil said she saw Soto and Guerra dead in the vehicle, and she believed they were shot. She glanced at Soto’s face “and didn’t want to see anymore,” Wasil told KSAT.

Wasil added she saw Soto in the front passenger’s seat and Guerra in the back, though police have not confirmed.

The location is about three miles away from her apartment in the 6000 block of Grissom Road where Soto was last seen at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22.

