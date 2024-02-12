Mother of Savanah Soto arrested in courtroom during bond hearing for Ramon Preciado

Cordova is facing a misdemeanor charge from a previous incident for failing to stop and give information, according to a spokesperson for BCSO.

SAN ANTONIO – Drama broke out in the courtroom on Monday as a spectator was taken into custody during a bond reduction hearing for Ramon Preciado.

Preciado, 53, is one of the three suspects facing charges in the slayings of Matthew Guerra and Savanah Soto. He was charged with abuse of a corpse and alter/destroy/conceal a human corpse.

After his testimony, the judge called a break to review the evidence.

At that point, Gloria Cordova, Soto’s mother who was watching the proceedings, was seen by a KSAT crew being escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs by deputies.

Cordova is facing a misdemeanor charge from a previous incident for failing to stop and give information, according to a spokesperson for BCSO.

Preciado has been in jail since he was arrested on Jan. 3.

Guerra and Soto were shot to death on the night of Dec. 21 during an alleged drug deal gone wrong.

According to an affidavit, Soto’s and Guerra’s bodies were not found until five days later.

Soto, 18, was pregnant at the time of her death.

Soto’s younger brother, Ethan, was killed in a shooting on May 16, 2022, in the 2000 block of Alston Street on the West Side.

At the time, police said Ethan, 15, went down the street to meet someone when an argument ensued, leading to the shooting. Ethan was pronounced dead at the scene.

