Suspects in shooting deaths of Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra indicted by grand jury

Indictments come three months after Soto, Guerra’s bodies were found

Daniela Ibarra, Reporter

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Three suspects tied to the shooting deaths of Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra were indicted by a Bexar County grand jury on Wednesday, according to court records.

San Antonio police believe Christopher Preciado killed the couple in December 2023 in a drug deal gone wrong.

According to police, the murders of Soto, 18, who was pregnant, and Guerra, 22, happened days before they found their bodies in a car on the Northwest Side on December 26, 2023.

He’s facing charges of capital murder - multiple persons, abuse of a corpse, and alter/destroy/conceal a human corpse.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office has not said if that will also include the couple’s unborn child.

Investigators believe his parents, Myrta Romanos and Ramon Preciado, later helped Christopher Preciado move the bodies to a Leon Valley apartment complex.

According to an arrest affidavit, Ramon Preciado admitted to detectives that he drove the pickup to the apartment complex to meet his son, which was seen on surveillance footage released by police.

A separate arrest affidavit states that the gun used in the slayings belonged to Romanos.

Court records show the three are set to be arraigned on March 29.

Daniela Ibarra, Reporter

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

