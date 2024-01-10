SAPD makes third arrest in connection with Savanah Soto, Matthew Guerra shooting deaths

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has made a third arrest in connection with the shooting deaths of Savanah Soto and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra.

Police officials plan to announce the arrest and escort the suspect during a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Public Safety Headquarters. You can watch the event in the video player above.

A father and son were arrested on Jan. 3 in connection with the late December deaths of Soto and Guerra, according to San Antonio police.

Christopher Preciado, 19, has been charged with capital murder, abuse of corpse and alter/destroy/conceal human corpse. His father, Ramon Preciado, 53, was charged with abuse of a corpse and alter/destroy/conceal human corpse.

Authorities initially said that the father and son were sole suspects in the case, but at a news conference on Jan. 5, KSAT Investigates reporter Dillon Collier asked Police Chief William McManus if there could potentially be a third suspect.

McManus was asked by Dillon if Ramon Preciado was thrown a towel from another person in his truck prior to wiping down Guerra’s vehicle, which appears to have been captured on surveillance video at the apartment complex. The chief responded, “that’s something we’re still looking into. Something that has been brought up in conversation. We’re still looking into that.

“As the investigation continues, it could be. I’m not saying it is, I’m saying it’s possible,” McManus said.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Guerra had gone to Preciado’s home to sell him marijuana on the night of Dec. 21.

Christopher Preciado said that Guerra pointed a gun at him when Preciado “manipulated the weapon,” resulting in Soto being shot, the affidavit said.

Moments later, Guerra once again pointed the gun at Christopher Preciado, who told detectives that he “manipulated the weapon again,” resulting in Guerra being shot, the affidavit said.

The medical examiner had previously reported that Guerra died from a “contact gunshot wound to the head.”

According to the affidavit, Christopher Preciado drove Guerra’s vehicle to the apartment complex down the street on Danny Kaye Drive, where the bodies were discovered five days later.

Ramon Preciado admitted to detectives that he drove the pickup to the apartment complex to meet his son, which was seen on surveillance footage released by police.

Ramon Preciado also identified himself on surveillance video as the person getting out of the pickup and “knowingly treated the human corpse(s).”