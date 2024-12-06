Bond reduction denied for woman accused of hiding evidence in Savanah Soto, Matthew Guerra murders

SAN ANTONIO – A motion to reduce the bond for a woman who was charged with concealing evidence in the December 2023 murders of Matthew Guerra and Savanah Soto was denied Friday morning.

Myrta Romanos, 47, appeared via Zoom before Judge Andrew Carruthers in Magistrate Court, asking for her bond to be reduced from $600,000 to $250,000.

She testified that she hadn’t been able to get any money because they sold a truck, and the money went toward the payments of their home, which is on the market but hasn’t sold.

Romanos' defense team added that the bond amount of her charges was too high, and given that she has no prior criminal history, they believed they should be reduced.

However, after some discussion, the state of Texas declared the amount was right given the details of the crime, adding that she was a flight risk.

Additionally, the state showed photos and surveillance footage in court, which allegedly showed her handing a white towel to Ramon Preciado, 54, at the Colinas at Medical Apartments on Dec. 21, 2023.

Romanos’ appearance was significant because, if her bond got reduced, it would have marked the second time it was decreased. In February, she had it reduced from $1.1 million to $600,000.

Romanos faces charges of abuse of a corpse, alter/destroy/conceal a human corpse and tampering with evidence.

