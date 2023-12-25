55º
CLEAR Alert issued for missing pregnant woman believed to be in danger of health, safety

Savanah Soto was last seen on Dec. 22

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

DPS issued a CLEAR alert for Savanah Soto on Dec. 25, 2023. (Leon Valley Police)

LEON VALLEY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a CLEAR Alert for a missing Leon Valley woman.

The Leon Valley Police Department is searching for Savanah Soto, 18, who was last seen at 2 p.m. on Dec. 22.

She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the 6000 block of Grissom Road in a 2013 grey Kia Optima with a temporary tag number 4289D57.

Leon Valley Police said Soto’s parents told them that she was supposed to induce labor on Friday but did not show up to the hospital.

Police believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

A CLEAR Alert is a state program for missing adults. CLEAR stands for Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue and is used to locate and rescue missing, kidnapped or abducted adults, or adults who are in immediate danger.

Anyone with information about Soto’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Leon Valley Police Department at 210-812-3259.

