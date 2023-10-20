Video shows melee in Bexar County courtroom as murder suspect is attacked, beaten by victim’s family

SAN ANTONIO – A murder suspect was attacked and beaten in a Bexar County courtroom Friday by family members of the teen he’s accused of killing.

A video of the incident was shared widely and sent to multiple KSAT journalists, though it’s unclear who took the video inside 144th District Court.

According to a statement from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, family members of shooting victim Ethan Soto attended a hearing for Victor Nathaneal Rivas, who is charged in Soto’s death.

BCSO said after Rivas made a gesture toward Soto’s family members, they jumped a partition in the courtroom and began assaulting Rivas.

Two sheriff’s bailiffs broke up the initial incident, but then other family members “became disruptive,” BCSO said.

Four people were arrested following the incident — two adult males and two juvenile males. They will be charged with assault and disrupting court proceedings, BCSO officials said.

According to a previous report, Rivas, who was 17 at the time of his arrest in September 2022, is accused of shooting 15-year-old Soto in May of 2022 in an act of revenge for a drug robbery.

Rivas’ attorney Adam LaHood told KSAT that his client was in court Friday for a routine preliminary hearing and said the courtroom brawl was “certainly unexpected” and “not something you ever want to see happen.”

LaHood said Rivas is “swollen and bruised” likely with a black eye and bruised face.

LaHood said some of Soto’s family members had been asked to leave the courtroom at least one other time for outbursts but that “nothing like this” had occurred in previous court appearances. LaHood expected the family members involved in the incident would be barred from future court proceedings.

Court staff for Judge Michael Mery in 144th District Court did not respond to a phone message seeking comment Friday.