Christopher Preciado claims innocence in letter addressing $1 million lawsuit over alleged cover-up of murders

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man charged in connection with the shooting deaths of Matthew Guerra and Savanah Soto penned a letter from prison about a $1 million lawsuit filed against his family on behalf of the victims.

The lawsuit, which was filed on March 27 by Soto’s mother and Guerra’s father, claims that Christopher Preciado and his parents — Ramon Preciado and Myrta Romanos — tampered with evidence and/or relocated the bodies to conceal and obstruct the murder investigation.

Recommended Videos

Soto’s mother and Guerra’s father requested a jury trial and are seeking more than $1 million for losses, emotional distress and financial costs, the lawsuit stated.

In response to the lawsuit, Christopher Preciado wrote a letter to the Bexar County District Clerk’s Office to express his innocence and deny allegations made by Soto’s mother and Guerra’s father.

Additionally, Christopher Preciado argued that because he’s in jail, he would be unable to pay the cost of the lawsuit.

Christopher Preciado closed the letter by saying he is “praying the court ensures his rights and takes all matters into account.”

Court records show that Christopher Preciado faces capital murder, abuse of corpse without legal authority and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse.

San Antonio police believe Christopher Preciado killed Guerra and Soto in December 2023 in a drug deal gone wrong.

According to police, the murders of Soto, 18, who was pregnant, and Guerra, 22, happened days before they found their bodies in a car on the Northwest Side on December 26, 2023.

Investigators believe Romanos and Ramon Preciado later helped Christopher Preciado move the bodies to a Leon Valley apartment complex.

Myrta Romanos was charged with tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair, abuse of a corpse without legal authority, and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse, according to court records.

Ramon Preciado faces tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse and abuse of corpse without legal authority charges, records indicate.

An attorney for Myrta Romanos previously responded to the lawsuit and requested that the original petition be denied until there is proof of the allegations, according to records.