Bond reduction denied for woman accused in triple murder cover-up of Savannah Soto, Matthew Guerra and unborn child

Myrta Romanos was arrested in connection with the deaths of Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra.

SAN ANTONIO – A judge on Thursday denied a request to lower the bond for a woman accused of helping cover up the murders of a young couple and their unborn child — a case that remains without a trial date more than a year later.

Myrta Romanos has been in jail for 16 months. Her attorney, Charles Bunk, argued during the hearing that the delay in her trial and the current bond amounts, totaling $600,000, are unjust.

“We waited and we waited and we waited,” Bunk told the judge.

Romanos, along with her husband, Ramon Preciado, is accused of helping their son, Christopher Preciado, move the bodies of Savannah Soto, Matthew Guerra and their unborn child after a drug deal turned deadly in December 2023.

The victims were later found inside a vehicle parked at a Leon Valley apartment complex.

This was Romanos’ third attempt to have her bond reduced. Records indicate that her bond was initially set at $1.1 million, then lowered in February 2024 to $600,000.

Wednesday’s request asked for a $150,000 reduction across three charges, but prosecutors opposed the motion.

“The facts of the case are this is an incredibly egregious case,” prosecutor Ryan Groomer said. “Mrs. Romanos is facing a lengthy prison sentence and that increases the risk of flight.”

Another issue raised was the sale of the family’s home. Romanos testified that the house had been sold but said she didn’t know where the money from the sale went. That raised concerns for the court.

“It makes me feel her knowing nothing about what interest she could have received from the sale of that property — it makes it feel disingenuous,” Judge Melisa Skinner said.

Ultimately, the judge ruled that the defense had not provided enough evidence to justify lowering the bond.

As of now, no upcoming court dates are scheduled in the 290th District Court for any of the three defendants.