Trial for Christopher Preciado’s mother charged in couple’s shooting deaths set to begin on Wednesday

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The trial for one of three suspects accused in connection with the 2023 deaths of a young Northwest Side couple and their unborn child has been moved up to this week.

Myrta Romanos, who was charged with tampering with a human corpse, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, will be in court on Wednesday when jury selection in her trial is expected to begin.

Judge Jennifer Pena, who will preside over this case in Bexar County’s 290th Criminal District Court, made the ruling during a hearing on Tuesday.

Prosecutors asked Pena for a continuance, which is a plea for more time, before Romanos’ trial was set to take place. The state cited, in part, a handgun that needed to be sent to the Bexar County Crime Lab for DNA and handprint analysis.

Romanos’ defense attorney Charles Bunk was incensed at the prosecution’s request for a delay.

“The fact that they’re just now asking for more time to test evidence is ridiculous,” Bunk told the court.

Bunk also said that if the state’s delay request was granted, it would deny his client’s right to a speedy trial.

“We’re ready to go (to trial) today,” Bunk told the court.

Romanos — along with Ramon Preciado (Romanos’ husband), and Christopher Preciado (Romanos’ son) — were taken into custody following the December 2023 shooting deaths of Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra.

Romanos, 49, was arrested in January 2024, after San Antonio police had previously identified Christopher Preciado and Ramon Preciado as the “sole suspects” in this case.

Investigators believe Romanos allegedly helped Christopher Preciado, who has been charged with capital murder, move Soto and Guerra’s bodies to a Leon Valley apartment complex, where police later found them.

Due to Romanos’ trial starting on Wednesday, Ramon Preciado’s hearing has been canceled.

On Nov. 3, Christopher Preciado’s trial date was officially scheduled to begin on Feb. 2, 2026.

