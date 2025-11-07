Family of Savanah Soto seeks justice after suspect in pregnant daughter’s murder case walks free

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Savanah Soto said the justice system failed them after a suspect in her murder case walked free.

Soto was murdered in 2023 along with her boyfriend Matthew Guerra and her unborn child.

Three people were originally arrested in connection with the case, but one of them had their charges dismissed Wednesday.

Myrta Romanos, who was charged with tampering with a human corpse, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, was in court on Wednesday when jury selection in her trial was expected to begin.

According to Bexar County court records, all three of Romanos’ charges were dismissed on Wednesday morning.

Romanos — along with Ramon Preciado, Romanos’ husband, and Christopher Preciado, Romanos’ son, — were taken into custody following the December 2023 shooting deaths of Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra.

Romanos, 49, was arrested in January 2024 after San Antonio police had previously identified Christopher Preciado and Ramon Preciado as the “sole suspects” in the case.

Investigators believed Romanos allegedly helped Christopher Preciado — who has been charged with capital murder — move Soto and Guerra’s bodies to a Leon Valley apartment complex, where police later found them.

Soto’s family spoke out Thursday for the first time with KSAT since Romanos’ charges were dismissed, one day after Guerra’s family spoke to KSAT.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with the district attorney’s office or what they are doing,” Savanah’s grandma, Rachel Soto, said. “I am not happy at all. None of us are happy at all. The whole world’s not happy.”

Rachel Soto said her family was not notified by the DA’s Office that the charges for Romanos were being dismissed. She said they found out on social media.

While they want to focus their full attention on Christopher Preciado’s trial in February, she said they’re worried about what might happen.

“If we go to trial, what’s gonna happen there? Are they gonna give us another slap in the face?” Rachel Soto said. “Are they going to let him go out, or are they gonna give him less time? We don’t know.”

Christopher Preciado’s trial is officially scheduled to begin on Feb. 2, 2026.

Read more recent coverage of this story on KSAT: