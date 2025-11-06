Family blindsided as suspect in triple-murder case released from Bexar County jail

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio father said he felt blindsided after one of the suspects in his son’s murder case walked free.

Matthew Guerra and his pregnant girlfriend, Savanah Soto, were murdered in 2023. Three people were arrested in connection with the case. One of them had their charges dismissed on Wednesday.

Myrta Romanos, who was charged with tampering with a human corpse, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, was in court on Wednesday when jury selection in her trial was expected to begin. According to Bexar County court records, all three of Romanos’ charges were dismissed on Wednesday morning.

Romanos — along with Ramon Preciado (Romanos’ husband), and Christopher Preciado (Romanos’ son) — were taken into custody following the December 2023 shooting deaths of Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra.

Romanos, 49, was arrested in January 2024 after San Antonio police had previously identified Christopher Preciado and Ramon Preciado as the “sole suspects” in the case.

Investigators believed Romanos allegedly helped Christopher Preciado — who has been charged with capital murder — move Soto and Guerra’s bodies to a Leon Valley apartment complex, where police later found them.

On Wednesday, Gabriel Guerra, Matthew’s dad, said they found out about Romanos’ charges being dismissed on social media.

“I felt like we should have been notified from the DA’s office to better prep ourselves,” Gabriel said.

When asked if he was happy with how the district attorney’s office has handled the case, he said “I mean, as far as communication-wise, absolutely not.”

The Guerra family said every delay feels like another setback, but they said it won’t stop them fighting for justice.

“We’re ready for some closure and for some justice to be handed down,” Gabriel said. “We’re just going to continue to fight for justice for them and just keep them alive.”

The Guerra family said the district attorney’s office told them it might re-examine charges after Christopher Preciado’s trial. His trial date was officially scheduled to begin on Feb. 2, 2026.

