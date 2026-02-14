San Antonio family unveils headstone for loved ones as they seek justice in upcoming homicide trial

SAN ANTONIO – One San Antonio family now has a permanent place to memorialize their loved ones, but they say they’re still chasing closure.

A new headstone was unveiled on Friday for Savanah Soto and her unborn baby, Fabian. Savanah, Fabian and Matthew Guerra were murdered in December 2023.

Now, more than two years later, the Soto family said their memorial is finished, but they’re still fighting for justice.

Savanah “should have been here,” Rachel Soto, her grandmother, said. “Baby Fabian should have been running around with all his other little cousins.”

Savanah and Fabian lay next to her late brother, Ethan Soto. He was shot and killed in 2022. The headstone features photos of all three of them.

When asked what he missed most about his sister, Savanah’s brother, Nathaniel Soto, said “everything.”

The delivery of this headstone comes just one month before Christopher Preciado, who is accused of murdering Savanah, Matthew and Fabian, is set to begin trial. Preciado’s father, Ramon Preciado, has also been charged in connection with their deaths.

Charges were dismissed for Myrta Romanos, Christopher Preciado’s mother.

“I just pray to God and ask for justice for all of us,” Rachel Soto said. “So, we can at least have peace and (Savanah) can be at peace with her baby.”

