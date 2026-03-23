Christopher Preciado capital murder trial reaches into its second week

This article will be updated throughout the day.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Testimony in the Christopher Preciado capital murder case is scheduled to resume Monday morning after a witness for the state provided new details in court late last week.

Court proceedings are expected to start at approximately 10:30 a.m.

On Friday, the witness shared the whereabouts of a truck that belonged to Preciado’s father, Ramon Preciado, just days after Matthew Guerra, Savanah Soto and their unborn child were killed in December 2023.

Christopher Preciado is accused of causing the deaths, which prosecutors last week said took place inside a vehicle where investigators later found extensive blood evidence.

While surveillance video previously showed Ramon Preciado‘s truck on Danny Kaye Drive near Guerra’s own vehicle, jurors saw that a GPS system tracked the truck driving from the Preciados’ home on Dec. 24, 2023, to the apartment complex where the couple lived in the 6000 block of Grissom Road.

The truck was at the complex for approximately 15 minutes, according to witness testimony. Two days later, the couple and the unborn child were found dead in a vehicle on Danny Kaye Drive.

A Bexar County Crime Lab expert later testified that all DNA inside the vehicle, where Guerra and Soto were found, did not have any material matching Christopher Preciado’s DNA.

Additionally, during Friday’s court-instituted lunch break, KSAT learned Ramon Preciado was served a lawsuit from Guerra’s family.

KSAT obtained a copy of the lawsuit, which was first filed by the family on Dec. 19, 2025, in Bexar County’s 224th Civil District Court against Ramon Preciado’s Almighty Air Air Conditioning business. The nature of the suit, however, remains unclear.

When Ramon Preciado was approached by a man with the lawsuit in hand, he refused to take the papers from him. The man then left the papers on the ground, which Ramon Preciado eventually picked up off the floor.

If found guilty, Christopher Preciado faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Background

Soto, who was expected to be induced to deliver her son, never showed up for her appointment on Dec. 22, 2023.

Soto and her boyfriend, Guerra, were last heard from on Dec. 21, 2023, according to family and police statements.

Soto’s family soon reported her as a missing person. Authorities issued a statewide CLEAR Alert on Christmas Day.

One day later, on Dec. 26, 2023, police said Soto and Guerra were found dead in Guerra’s vehicle at a Leon Valley apartment complex.

Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra (KSAT 12 News)

On Jan. 3, 2024, Christopher Preciado, who was 19 at the time, was arrested and charged with capital murder. His father, Ramon Preciado, was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a human corpse, according to arrest records and police statements.

Authorities later arrested Myrta Romanos, Christopher Preciado’s mother, on allegations that she tried to help cover up the crime.

Christopher Preciado, Myrta Romanos and Ramon Preciado (KSAT)

Soto and Guerra’s families said they did not know Christopher and Ramon Preciado. Police said the dispute that led to the killings began with a drug deal.

According to an arrest affidavit, Christopher Preciado told police that Guerra pulled a gun on him and that he was able to “manipulate it.” Soto and Guerra were shot during that sequence.

In February 2025, Ramon Preciado was released from the Bexar County Adult Detention Center after his bond was reduced.

Romanos was expected to go to trial in November 2025. However, after the state sought a reset that the court denied, prosecutors dismissed all charges against Romanos.

The case against Christopher Preciado moved forward and was finally set for trial.

The trial is expected to last more than a week. The witness list includes law enforcement officers from multiple agencies, an expert witness and family members from the Guerra and Soto families.

The witness list also includes Ramon Preciado and Romanos, but it is not yet known whether they will be called on to testify.

The judge is not allowing the trial to be livestreamed, but KSAT 12 News will provide continuous updates on the case from inside the courtroom.

More coverage of the Christopher Preciado capital murder trial on KSAT: